HOUSTON (KIAH) We have a great show in store for you this Monday morning. The great folks from B.E.A.R are live in studio with us to talk about how you can help local CPS kids get all the school supplies they need to start the school year off right.

Plus, as we start August we have some helpful tips for you to get you back in shape as we round out the summer.

Join us for a fun-filled show today on Houston Happens.

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.