Houston Happens – Happy Monday! We have what you need to know before you hit the roads during the holidays, plus more on how you can drop some pounds during your lunch break! Join us!

HOUSTON (KIAH) Monday on Houston Happens we have an interview with an organizer of the upcoming Houston job fair. Plus, we talk to the Depelchin Center about a new program for dads. Then, we have your latest tips and tricks you should know before you head hit the road this holiday season. Innovative Lasers of Houston stop by and Power Wizard will show you how to save big on your light bill. Join us today on Houston Happens!

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.