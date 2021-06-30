Houston Happens – Health Benefits Expert Jeramy Tipton with AFLAC, “Turf War” at Wimbledon, Wellness Wednesday, Body Worlds Exhibit, Pollinator Awareness Month

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good Wednesday morning, Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is helping you get over the hump with today’s top talkers. There’s a “turf war” at Wimbledon after Serena Williams and Adrian Mannarino fell in back-to-back matches. And a man on a dating app tells a woman she would be “perfect if she lost seven pounds”! You won’t believe her response!

On this Wellness Wednesday find out why men are ducking out of doctor’s appointments and are too optimistic about their health. Health Benefits Expert Jeramy Tipton with AFLAC shares more.

See what can happen to your body if you don’t take care of it at the eye-opening Body Worlds Exhibit at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Traveling for the 4th of July weekend? Spend more on your vacay and less on your electric bill thanks to Power Wizard.

Did you know June is Pollinator Awareness Month. Maggie pays a visit to Hope Farms in Sunnyside to see what all the buzz is.