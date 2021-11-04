Houston Happens – Hear ye, hear ye! The Texas Renaissance Festival King stops by live, plus as temps cool off we talk Starbucks, Mariah Carey and ask if its too soon for the start celebrating the holidays

Houston Happens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Houston Happens weekdays at 9:30am on CW39 Houston

Houston Happens weekdays at 9:30am on CW39 Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Happens is getting ready for fall on Thursday’s show as we talk about the new Starbucks cups, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” and ask viewers if they think its too soon to start celebrating the holidays.

We also have a special live appearance from the Texas Renaissance Festival King! Join us today on Houston Happens.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests. 

Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens

Houston Happens is a lifestyle show that airs weekdays at 9:30 a.m. on CW39 Houston.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss