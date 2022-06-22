HOUSTON (KIAH) While many people are focusing on the rest, relaxation and the good times they are anticipating for the summertime, there are so many others who are dreading what the summer months bring oftentimes dangerous and unbearable heat – especially in the Houston area.

The people who are most vulnerable, primarily, are our children, elderly and yes -even pets. Organizers for an upcoming concert are not only hoping they pack the house for their star-studded lineup of performers, they are using the resources gained to give back to those in need.



The R&B Summerfest is featuring Lyfe Jennings, Case, 702, Inayah, TDash, Chrystal Domes and J. Song,

and hosted by Young Joc and comedian Rude Jude, and DJ Lil’ Man and Derrick D. Proceeds from the concert are being used to buy air conditioners for seniors, to help them beat the heat.



The CDC estimates that over 650 people die each year from heat-related illnesses. The majority of

deaths are adults over age 65, especially those who live alone, those without access to air conditioning

and those with underlying health problems.



NOMINATE YOURSELF OR SOMEONE ELSE WHO NEEDS AN AIR CONDITIONER. [Send three to five

sentences on who needs the air conditioner and why they need it.

Send nominee in email to mmrbsummerfest@gmail.com



MORE DETAILS:

Date: Sat, Jun 25

Location: Humble Civic Center | 8233 Will Clayton Parkway | Humble, TX 77338

Doors open: 6:00 p.m.

Show starts: 7:00 p.m.