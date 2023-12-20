HOUSTON (KIAH) — Are you freaking out over what to gift your beloved ones? Idolina Peralez is filling in for Maggie and she brings you the perfect gift guide for everyone on your list. Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has your Christmas forecast…which is on the naughty side. Sponsored content brought to you by Bourbon Blonde Blog, Avocados from Mexico, Verizon, WaterPik, and Mucinex.
Houston Happens – Holiday Gift Guide, Christmas Forecast, Bradley Cooper New Drama
by: Rachel Estrada
Posted:
Updated: