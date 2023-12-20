HOUSTON (KIAH) — Are you freaking out over what to gift your beloved ones? Idolina Peralez is filling in for Maggie and she brings you the perfect gift guide for everyone on your list. Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has your Christmas forecast…which is on the naughty side. Sponsored content brought to you by Bourbon Blonde Blog, Avocados from Mexico, Verizon, WaterPik, and Mucinex.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston. ‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests. Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens