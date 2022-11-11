HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Houston Happens this November 11, we take the time to honor all of the veterans who served our country.

Seth Kovar starts us off live from City Hall where a special ceremony will take place to honor the veterans in our city.

Plus, if you’re looking for a way to volunteer this weekend, Becky Lao joins the show with Archaeology Now, to tell us about a unique way historians are preserving history.

If volunteering in person isn’t an option, we spoke with Veteran’s Dream Foundation about the incredible work they are doing and how you can get involved.

In other news, youth vaping continues to be health concern with over 2.5 million teens using e-cigarettes according to CDC data. We talk with the experts to breakdown this new information.

Finally, we are still prepping our viewers for the holidays! With all the talk of food and gifts and travel, we don’t want you to forget about your pets! Dogtopia is the perfect vacation for your pets while you travel this season!

