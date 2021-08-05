Houston Happens – Hope Farms, Back to School, Tax Free Weekend, Plexaderm, Power Wizard, Maggie on cheating

Houston Happens

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good Thursday morning! Things are heating up in today’s Houston Happens. Host Maggie Flecknoe shares a viral video of a woman busting a cheater after noticing another reflection in a picture! Plus, viewers spill the tea on how they caught cheaters in their lives!

Speaking of “hot topics” Maggie pays a trip to Hope Farms in Sunnyside where Chef Carlos teaches her how to make 1-2-3 Salsa using fresh ingredients they harvest!

And it’s Back to School time! We have some great resources to help you get ready for a new school year. Plus, all you need to know about Tax Free Weekend!

Plus, parents virtual learning and summer with the kiddos has probably added to your wrinkles! Find out how you can get rid of them with Plexaderm!

Spend more money on self-care by saving on your electric bill! Power Wizard is back helping you save money in a flash.

