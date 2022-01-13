HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe got to talk with the writer and director Joseph Elmore and producer Troy Wooten about their new movie “Gutter” that was filmed in Houston.

“Gutter” has already been launched on Tubi but it will officially premiere this weekend in Houston. The movie stars Daniel Baldwin, Claudia Jordan, Lil Zane and others.

This is a drama that gives you an in depth look into the soul of the impoverished, raw and real. It shows the struggle of one man who fought to get out from under his harsh circumstances.

See the movie trailer here!

You can get details to the premiere by visiting www.gutterthemovie.com

