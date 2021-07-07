Houston Happens – Hottest summer must-haves from ChicExecs, Power Wizard, Wellness Wednesday

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good Wednesday morning! Half way through the week and Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has some top talkers to help get you over the hump. Subway is revamping its menu, but not its tuna! Plus, Pinterest bans diet ads and Norway makes it illegal for Instagram influencers to post altered photos without full disclosure.

Also, on this Wellness Wednesday we’re talking about America’s number one killer, Heart Disease and ways to manage cardiovascular risk thank to Amarin Corporation.

The temps aren’t the only things hot, lifestyle expert Courtney Bustillos is sharing the hottest summer must-haves from ChicExecs.

And Power Wizard is here to help you save money in a flash this summer.

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

