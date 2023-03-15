HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is helping get us over the hump.

She has today’s top talker, a viral video of a mom forgetting to pack her clothes on a family vacation!

Speaking of moms, if you’re looking for a place to recover after a “mommy makeover” or any surgery, VIP Recovery Care, is a boutique luxury surgical aftercare service created by a local specialty nurse. Dr. Stacy Sam, Founder and President of VIP Recovery Care joins Maggie LIVE with more.

And we continue to celebrate Women’s History Month with Mister McKinney’s Historic Houston. He brought his Houston History Bus with some iconic women.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.