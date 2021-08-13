Houston Happens – Mayor’s Back to School Fest, Blood Drive, Houston Restaurant Weeks, Power Wizard, and Friday the 13th superstitions

Houston Happens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good Friday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is getting you ready for the weekend. She has all of the details on the Mayor’s 11th Annual “Back to School Fest”, this Saturday. For everything back to school, visit here.

Plus, we’re live at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, where the Skeeters are hosting a blood drive, this afternoon, along with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. Find out how you can donate, here.

And it’s Foodie Friday. Maggie is serving up the new pumpkin spice craze, Nissin Food’s “Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles”. Is it genius or gross? And we paid a visit to Federal Grill for a preview of its Houston Restaurant Weeks menu. Plus find out how you can “cheers” and help local veterans.

Spend and give more by saving money on your electric bill. Power Wizard is here to save you money in a flash.

And it’s Friday the 13th, are you superstitious? We have viewers’ top superstitions.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.
Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - 8:00 AM show

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Blood Drive in Sugar Land

Border Report - Crisis update

Britney Spears Conservatorship update - Sharron Melton

Tracking the Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin

COVID-19 Latest - Sharron Melton

HOW TO Beat the Heat - Star Harvey

HISD approves mask mandate - Sharron Melton

7day forecast

Tracking the Tropics, local forecast for Friday the 13th - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Kruger

Heat Index for Friday the 13th - Adam Krueger

Sugar Land Blood Drive at Constellation Field - Sydney Simone

Grilling and beach forecast - Star Harvey

CW39 FULL "WALKER" Interview of Alex Meneses with Sharron Melton

"Walker" star Alex Meneses - Sharron Melton

7day and national heat

Midwest Severe Weather

Heat advisories nationwide and local heat index - Adam Krueger

Tracking severe weather in the midwest

Houston ISD WILL require masks for new school year, defying Texas Gov. Abbott’s ban

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss