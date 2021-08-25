Houston Happens – Innovative Lasers of Houston, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, Megan Thomas Head aka The Bourbon Blonde, Power Swabs

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good Wednesday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is here to help you get over the hump! On this Wellness Wednesday there’s a wide array of topics. Starting with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH), in affiliation with The Hackett Center for Mental Health, the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute and a specially-appointed Blue Ribbon Panel, releasing a groundbreaking report titled Fostering Resiliency in a Post-Pandemic World. Find out more about the findings.

Also, lifestyle influencer and friend of the show Megan Thomas Head aka The Bourbon Blonde is back with some health and wellness products! And if you’re looking for a product to whiten your teeth, you have to check out Power Swabs.

Speaking of health and weight loss, forget liposuction find out how Innovative Lasers of Houston can help you lose weight more efficiently and effectively.

And it’s Weather Wednesday so that means we have a brand new Kidcast! You can email us your kidcast to news@cw39.com. Also, check out cute kids back-to-school pics.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston. ‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests. Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens