Houston Happens – Innovative Lasers of Houston, Power Wizard, Wyndham Rewards, Houston Restaurant Weeks

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good morning! It’s Tasty Tuesday and Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has taken the show on the road to kick off Houston Restaurant Weeks. Houston Restaurant Weeks is a month-long charity dining event that takes places from August 1-September 6, benefitting the Houston Food Bank. This year, there are some hot new restaurants including Ben Berg’s latest concept, NoPo Café, Market & Bar, that’s where you’ll find Maggie.

And don’t feel guilty about dining out for a good cause. Innovative Lasers of Houston is here to help make sure you don’t have to constantly be on a diet.

Are you tired of “losing” money to electric companies? Power Wizard is here to help you save money in a flash.

Also, you can save even more money on summer travel thanks to Wyndham Rewards.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

