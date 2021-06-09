Houston Happens – Innovative Lasers of Houston, The Queen of Smiles, New stiletto Crocs

HOUSTON (KIAH) CW39 Houston Happens is here to get you over the hump with some talkers hotter than the temps. Have you seen the new stiletto Crocs? Host Maggie Flecknoe says no on the Crocs couture, meteorologist Star Harvey wears Crocs! What do you say?

It’s weather Wednesday and Star is showing us how to make our own barometers.

Plus, are you ready for swimsuit season? Innovative Lasers of Houston is here to help you reach your health goals quickly!

And if your goal is to get a celeb smile, Dr. Catrise Austin aka The Queen of Smiles is here with tips and tricks.

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

