HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has taken the show on the road! Join her LIVE at Home Run Dugout!

Home Run Dugout, the first-ever sports bar, restaurant, and entertainment venue featuring indoor soft-toss baseball, is now open in Katy, Texas at 1220 Grand W. Blvd. A brand-new way to play baseball with friends, Home Run Dugout has reinvented the batting cage, offering an immersive, social gamified playing experience suitable for sluggers of all ages and skill levels.

The 46,000-square-foot venue has 12 indoor Batting Bays™, similar to the concept of batting cages (without the cage), featuring proprietary, state-of-the-art pitching technology and augmented reality, which allows players to simulate their hit in any MLB stadium, including Houston’s Minute Maid Park, and digitally track the ball’s exit velocity, distance and location.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.