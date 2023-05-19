HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has taken the show on the road. She’s testing out her green thumb at PlantCon International, the inaugural plant convention taking place at NRG Center, this weekend!

With a 100-vendor plant market and exhibition featuring rare and hard-to-find plants (including a species that sold for over $19,000 in June 2021), seminars and workshops from field experts, and a unique non-profit mission to promote inclusivity and visibility for all national and international plant organizations, PlantCon is set to be an unforgettable experience.

The event is organized by With Heart Collective, a non-profit focused on creating inclusive spaces and opportunities for small, minority-owned businesses and their customers.

What: PlantCon International 2023

Where: NRG Center, Houston, TX

When: May 19-20, 2023

Website: https://www.plantcon.org/tickets

