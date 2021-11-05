Houston Happens is LIVE at the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good morning! It’s Friday and that means that Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe takes the show on the road. Join her as she is immersed into the world of Van Gogh!

She’s live at the original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit. The popular exhibit transports visitors into the works and life of the post-impressionist painter through the use of state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation.

Designed by Creator and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi whose work was recently highlighted in the Netflix series “Emily in Paris” and featuring music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, the production harnesses 60,600 frames of captivating video totaling 90,000,000 pixels and 500,000+ cubic feet of projections, bringing the painter’s masterpieces to life.

For more, please visit: www.houstonvangogh.com

