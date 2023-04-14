HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is taking the show on the road, literally! Join her LIVE at the Orange Show World HQ for a preview of the 36th Annual Houston Art Car Parade on Saturday, April 15th.

The parade rolls out at 2 p.m. and lasts about two hours. But the festivities start at 11 a.m. along the parade route from Waugh and Allen Parkway and going into downtown along Smith Street from Dallas to Walker. Best part, it’s FREE!

For details, please visit: https://www.thehoustonartcarparade.com/

