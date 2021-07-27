Houston Happens – iSchool High – Atascocita, Power Wizard, JOEY Uptown, Crime Tip Tuesday

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good Tuesday morning, Houston Happens is starting off your day with today’s top talkers. Host Maggie Flecknoe has the latest on Simone Biles after she was forced out of team gymnastics finals due to an injury. Also, pop star Pink offers to pay Norwegian handball players’ fines for ditching bikini bottoms.

It’s also Crime Tip Tuesday and CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, Rania Mankarious joins us to talk about the dangers of Apple AirTags when it comes to people tracking you.

We’re getting “schooled” about a brand new charter school! iSchool High – Atascocita, is the newest, tuition-free, dual credit high school opening in Atascocita this fall.

Also, learn more about how Power Wizard works to save you money on your electric bill.

Plus, Houston we have a hot new restaurant opening! We have a sneak peek from the executive chef of JOEY Uptown at the Houston Galleria, on this Tasty Tuesday.

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

