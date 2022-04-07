HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros season opener is this evening in Anaheim, CA as they take on the Angels. Your long wait for MLB baseball is finally over, so get ready to celebrate the return of the National Pastime.

Thursday on Houston Happens we will show you some of the latest Astros merchandise made by local vendors that you will definitely want to get your hands on.

Nard from nardgotsole.com will be on hand to show off his custom Astros shoes and Elysse Espinoza with State Line will also be in studio letting us see her latest Astros t-shirt designs.

Join us for all things Astro’s this morning on Houston Happens!

Angels vs. Astros

Date: Thursday, April 7 | Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Location: Angel Stadium – Anaheim, California

