Houston Happens – Its time for Kidcast Weather Wednesday, plus find out how you can become a “fur-ever” friend just in time for the holidays and get the greatest deals from Power Wizard and Innovative Lasers of Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) Its Wednesday on Houston Happens, which means its Kidcast Weather Wednesday! Plus we will tell you how you can adopt a four-legged friend just in time for the holidays. Then we check in with the folks at Power Wizard and the good folks at The Innovative Lasers of Houston on deals you can take advantage of before the year ends.

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.