HOUSTON (KIAH) The April 18th deadline for filing taxes is right around the corner. If you haven’t filed yet, you’re not alone. A third of Americans wait until the very last second according to a recent study.

The good news is you can chat with a tax pro FOR FREE, courtesy of online Q+A site JustAnswer. The service is called “Tax Chat” and it’s available from April 4th to the 18th at justanswer.com/taxchat. Tech Life Expert, Jennifer Jolly has more.

