Houston Happens – Kae Lani Palmisano, TopDog Fireworks, Power Wizard, Bill Cosby freed, Britney Spears denied

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good Thursday morning, we’re getting ready to blast into the holiday weekend. But first Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe shares some hot talkers. From a judge denying Britney Spears request to remove her father as her co-conservator, to Bill Cosby being released from prison after a court overturns his sex assault conviction.

And a Santa Ana family needs our help in finding their late daughter’s doll that was left on an United flight!

Plus, you may have 99 problems but your skin doesn’t have to be one of them thanks to the help of lifestyle expert, Joann Butler.

EMMY Award-winning TV host, food & travel writer, and recipe developer, Kae Lani Palmisano is serving up some affordable 4th of July entertaining tips. Not to mention, TopDog Fireworks is guaranteeing that you have a blast, this Independence Day.

But, don’t let you electric bill blast your bank account. Power Wizard is here with ways to save you money in a flash.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

