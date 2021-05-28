Houston Happens: Let’s Get Smokin’! Celebrating National Brisket Day at BrisketU

HOUSTON — It’s National Brisket Day and Memorial Day weekend. What better way to celebrate than to become a certified pitmaster. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe took the show on the road and enrolled at BrisketU. For more and to enroll, please visit: https://brisketu.com/

Also, Memorial Day is not just about the barbeques, it’s a day of remembrance. Every year around Memorial Day it is a familiar sight. Someone wearing a red poppy. But do you know why it is worn? The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice that is worn by Americans and citizens of allied nations since World War I to honor those who served and died in all wars. Maggie spoke with James W. “Bill” Oxford, National Commander, The American Legion 2019-2020 to learn more about the symbol of sacrifice. 

 

