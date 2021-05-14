Houston Happens – LIVE at Federal American Grill, Whisky-fueled comfort food, National Chocolate Chip Day

HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s Friday and CW39 Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey took the show on the road. They’re broadcasting live at Federal American Grill in Hedwig Village. Here at Houston Happens we love a good theme party, so we’re celebrating World Whisky Day early, and this is just the whisky-fueled comfort food spot to do that!

Saturday is also National Chocolate Chip Day! Maggie and Star celebrated early with a bake off at Well Done Cooking Classes. See who is the ultimate baking beauty LIVE on CW39 Houston.

Part 2 – We showed you Part 1 of the ladies’ ultimate bake off in today’s edition of Houston Happens.

Here’s a web-exclusive look at Part 2 of today’s Friday edition of Houston Happens, celebrating National Chocolate Chip Day with Maggie and Star.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston. Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.