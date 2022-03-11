HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Happens is live at RodeoHouston Friday to celebrate “Black Heritage Day.” Star Harvey is in for Maggie Flecknoe and she will be talking with folks at the rodeo about their experiences and why this day is so important to them. Join us at 9:30 this morning for a lot of fun this Friday on Houston Happens!

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.