HOUSTON (KIAH) — In a very exciting episode of Houston Happens, host Maggie Flecknoe was LIVE with a full preview of the 2024 College Football Championship’s FREE Playoff Fan Central in downtown Houston this weekend.

Joining her were Chad’s Corner’s personality and CW39 Digital Producer Chad Washington and CW39 reporter Seth Kovar to get in on the fun!

Did we mention Maggie made a touchdown today? Watch!

Also, in this special edition of Houston Happens, Chad’s Corner with CW39 Digital Producer Chad Washington. He gives us his take on who the thinks might with the big game this weekend.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9 – 10 a.m. on CW39 Houston. ‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests. Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens