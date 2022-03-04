HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Happens is live with the Houston History Bus this morning and Mister McKinney. We will show you all you need to know about a tour in Houston that honors amazing women! Join us for a fun filled show live on the road!

Invite your friends, Girl Scout troops, and women’s groups to come and learn about how some of Houston’s historic houses were inhabited by progressive, educated, and talented women who helped change the shape of property ownership rights, the school system, and the Arts scene in Houston. The weather is also beautiful in March, so feel free to plan a picnic or a tea in their tea room.

Treat the women in your life with a gift that appreciates women!

Tour Hours: Wednesday – Saturday; 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and Sunday by RSVP made in advance (by Friday).

