Houston Happens – Meet Houston Astros’ biggest fan, World Series Week and forecast, celebrate holidays with ‘Frozen’, and more

HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s World Series week and Houston Happens has got ya covered! Host Maggie Flecknoe is joined live in studio by Houston Astros’ biggest fan, Maanav Gupta. Meet the 18-year-old who has his own sports talk show and even got to meet Jose Altuve for his birthday!

We also have the World Series forecast and the play by play of what to expect in the Fall Classic.

Plus, the holidays are just two months away. Find out how you can celebrate with Disney and new Frozen products.

And one of the biggest challenges facing the global economy is the ongoing shortage of skilled trade workers. Tradesman Kyle Stumpenhorst, host of his own popular YouTube building channel is on hand to give some tips on how we can all help address the trade shortage and to tell us all about a great program called the “Empower Makers” Global Impact Challenge that he’s partnered up on.

Save money so that you can spend more on holiday gifts thanks to Power Wizard.

That and more headed your way on Houston Happens.

