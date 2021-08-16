Houston Happens – Megan Thomas Head, Power Wizard, Motivational Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good Monday morning! Start your week off right with Houston Happens. Host Maggie Flecknoe is serving up today’s top talkers including a San Antonio woman who was turned away from a party bus because she was plus-sized! Meet the entrepreneur and philanthropist who is dedicated to helping inmates once they get out of jail with his non-profit, Inmates to Entrepreneurs. That’s today’s Motivational Monday story. Also, one brother is motivating his younger brother by dressing up and meeting him at the bus stop each day after school. We’re introducing you to “The Bus Stop Brother”.

Speaking of back to school, lifestyle influence Megan Thomas Head shares some must-have products. And we’re educating you on how to save money on your electric bill with the help of Power Wizard.

Also, don’t forget to send us your back to school pics!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.
Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens

