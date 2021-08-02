Houston Happens – Monday motivation, Tokyo 2020, Power Wizard

Houston Happens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Houston Happens weekdays at 9:30am on CW39 Houston

Houston Happens weekdays at 9:30am on CW39 Houston

LATEST VIDEO

Tropics and Saharan Dust - Adam Krueger

TEMP OUTLOOK FOR AUGUST

Joseph Dames, Portland, OR on CW39 08022021 730am

Space Travel, SpaceX tourism - Sharron Melton

Athletic weather temperatures - Carrigan Chauvin

Dangerous fire weather southern California

Vaccine gift cards, Infrastructure bill latest - Sharron Melton

Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals

Rain chances in 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Rare cold front ahead - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

Tropics, Sahara dust, Tokyo weather forecast - Adam Krueger

Gov. Abbott bans vaccine requirements - Sharron Melton

Weekend forecast for July 31, August 1 - Adam Krueger

Doggie Daycare Sweepstakes

GRILL FORCAST 8 AM SHOW

STAR 7 DAY 8 AM SHOW

Morning sunrise time lapse, 3-day rain potential, local weather - Adam Krueger

Improving drought conditions - Carrigan Chauvin

Topo Chico shortage nationwide - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good Monday morning! Start your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey. In today’s top talkers Biles is back! Simone Biles is coming back to compete in the balance beam final, after stepping away to focus on her mental health.

Also, Maggie sits down with two-time Olympian Cammile Adams about what it’s like to overcome the “Olympic hangover” in today’s Motivational Monday.

And Japan 2020 is “bugging out”! Check out the Olympic Cockroach who has stolen the spotlight.

Plus, SEGA  is letting you get on the games. Meredith Sinclair is on hand to tell us all about Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game™ 

And we’re not playing around when it comes to saving money on your electric bill. Power Wizard is back with some winning ways to save you money in a flash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss