Houston Happens: Mother’s Day Weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

Happy Friday! On today’s CW39 Houston Happens we’re celebrating Mother’s Day early!

Host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey share pictures from viewers of the amazing women in their lives, along with photos of their moms.

And you don’t want to miss all of the mama animals with their babies at the Houston Zoo!

Plus, if you’re looking for the perfect flower arrangement for your mom, Maggie has ya covered! She pays a trip to Hope Farm’s Flower Child, where founder Gracie Cavnar teaches her how to make the perfect arrangement!

That and more!

Happy Mother’s Day!

