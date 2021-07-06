Houston Happens – National Fried Chicken Day, Crime Tip Tuesday, Power Wizard, National Grilling Month

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good Tuesday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting your day off with some top talkers. You have to see the baby monitor video that captured the moment a tree crashed through a Louisiana home missing a sleeping 5-month-old.

Speaking of children CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, Rania Mankarious shares water and hot car safety advice in today’s Crime Tip Tuesday.

Also, find out how you can help local children have the proper supplies when it’s time to head back to school.

It’s National Grilling Month and Chef Tregaye Fraser is joining us with some easy and delicious recipes.

Today’s National Fried Chicken Day, we’re serving up all the mouth-watering deals.

And Power Wizard always has the best deal when it comes to saving you money on your electric bill. Find out more!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

