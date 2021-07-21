Houston Happens – National Insurance Crime Bureau. Wellness Wednesday, Weather Wednesday, viral TikTok video

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good Wednesday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey are here to help get you over the hump. Starting with today’s top talkers. Meet the bride who dislocated her knee during her first dance! Then the viral TikTok video that will make you think twice before eating junk food. And a crisis canine needs our help after hurting himself while responding to the devastating Surfside condo collapse.

On this Wellness Wednesday, Sisters Network® Inc. (SNI), the nation’s largest and only National Black Breast Cancer Survivorship Organization and a leader in the Black Breast Cancer movement is pleased to announce its 2021 Breast Cancer Assistance Program (BCAP) and Mammogram program. Maggie speaks with the founder, Karen Eubanks Jackson, 28-year and four-time Breast Cancer Survivor.

And it’s Weather Wednesday, today Star is showing us how lightning works!

Speaking of natural disasters find out how you can avoid falling victim to Fraud. Maggie is speaking with the President and CEO for the National Insurance Crime Bureau, David Glawe, about what we can do to protect ourselves.

