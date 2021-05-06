Houston Happens – National Nurses Day, Mental Health Month, Mother’s Day

Houston Happens

Houston Happens weekdays at 9:30am on CW39 Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

Houston Happens’ gives you our viewer what you need to know about Houston, including what look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

There’s a lot in today’s edition of CW39 Houston Happens.

Host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey celebrate National Nurses Day with some inspirational and personal stories.

May is also Mental Wellness Month. Maggie speaks with Planet Fitness’ Head of Health and Fitness Excellence Teddy Savage about how we can improve our mental and physical wellness to lead a healthier and more balanced life.

Also, Mother’s Day is almost here. We share some last minute gift ideas from Everything Branding.

