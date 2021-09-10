Houston Happens – Never Forget: Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 at Lone Star Flight Museum

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Never Forget! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is live at the Lone Star Flight Museum commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

She has a first-hand glimpse at the brand new exhibit which remembers and honors the 2,977 people killed in the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, including the first responders and courageous men and women that risked and sacrificed their own lives to save others. The names of each of these individuals will cover the gallery walls. In addition, an 11-foot section of a World Trade Center I-Beam will be on display.

The exhibit is on display now through January 2nd. Please visit: https://www.lonestarflight.org/events/never-forget-commemorating-the-20th-anniversary-of-9-11/

————————————————————————————————————————

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.