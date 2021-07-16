Houston Happens – On the road at Comicpalooza, Q Mixers

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good Morning! It’s Friday and that means the Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe takes the show on the road. This week she’s live at Comicpalooza, Htowns’s big pop-culture/comic culture convention, happening this weekend! She has a sneak peek of the event that sprawls across the George R. Brown Convention Center!

Plus, we have the one and only Joel McHale joining us. The actor, comedian, and television host is joining Q Mixers as the category’s first-ever Chief Happy Hour Officer (CHO). Join us as we shake things up and cheers to the weekend.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston. Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.