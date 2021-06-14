Houston Happens – Power Wizard, Airbnb helps summer travelers, man swallowed by whale lives to tell

HOUSTON (CW39) Good Monday morning! Starting the week off right on Houston Happens with a whale of a tale! Host Maggie Flecknoe has today’s top talker, a lobster diver who was swallowed by a humpback whale and lived to tell the tale!

Also, meet the most “soleful” dad in Houston, Ranard Hardman aka Nard Got Sole. The sneaker artist and father of six has started a movement for dads out there. Find out more about Dope Active Fathers on this Motivation Monday.

Expect more record heat today but you don’t have to have a record high electric bill, thanks to the magic of Power Wizard!

Looking to escape the heat? Find out how Airbnb is helping summer travelers.

