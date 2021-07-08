Houston Happens – Power Wizard, send YOUR 713 photos, Turkey Leg Hut dress code policy, Maggie takes TikTok RITZ challenge

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good Thursday morning, there’s a lot headed your way today on Houston Happens, especially in the foodie world. Have you seen the latest TikTok video that has gone viral? It shows the real purpose of the scallops on RITZ Crackers. Host Maggie Flecknoe is putting it to the test!
Speaking of food, Maggie and meteorologist Star Harvey are cooking up some healthy recipes with two best friends from their cookbook Pinch-Dash-Done: A Gateway to Flavorful Recipes.
And did you see another midtown restaurant is enforcing a dress code policy like Turkey Leg Hut’s? We’re serving up your thoughts and reactions on social media.
Plus, our friends with Power Wizard are back to show that it’s not too good to be true, they really can help you save money on your electric bills.
Also, we’re getting ready for 713 Day, next Tuesday. Email us your favorite Htown photo or why you love our city at news@cw39.com.
ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS
CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.
