HOUSTON (KIAH) – Traveling, shopping, or winning the Powerball jackpot, we cover it all today on Houston Happens!

Make sure you call your family in Southern California to see if they are the lucky Powerball Jackpot winner! The winning ticket was sold just north of Los Angeles, but the winner has yet to come forward.

Since we didn’t win the jackpot, we have plenty of consolation prizes with some amazing deals coming up on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Jennifer Jolly the tech lifestyle expert tells us all about it.

Did you know November is lung cancer awareness month? We spoke with a doctor for early signs to look out for if you are high risk.

Finally, Christmas is right around the corner and we have the perfect family activity that also gives back to a good cause! Lazy Dog Restaurants is selling gingerbread house kits with 100% of the net proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity!

