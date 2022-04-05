HOUSTON (CW39) We have a great show in store for you this Tuesday! Omar Herrera, President of the Ponce Project is joining us to talk about a Ukrainian benefit concert in Houston, plus he will play his cello live on the show.

Plus, the good folks at Raising Cane’s is giving 15% of their proceeds today to Autism Awareness. They are teaming up for a great cause and we will tell you all about it! Join us at 9:30 this morning on Houston Happens!

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.