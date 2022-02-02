HOUSTON (KIAH) We have a lot of fun on today’s show! Cirque Alcatraz will join us live to talk about their latest prison themed show starting this weekend in Cypress. Then Maggie will tell us about Bee Cave Bob, an armadillo in Texas that predicts the weather. I mean who needs a groundhog when we have an armadillo in our own backyard! Join us for a the fun today on Houston Happens!

Cirque Alcatraz is the newest production of Cirque Entertainment, LLC, the company who created the incredible water circuses of Cirque Italia and the dark side of the circus world with Paranormal Cirque.

Cirque Alcatraz will take you on a journey through the lives of two best friends wrongly convicted and sentenced to one of the most notorious prisons in the country – it’s infamy coming from the fact that most prisoners sentenced will never be released.

This show is rated “R” for mature audiences only. Ages 18 and up are welcome, and ages 13 – 17 are permitted with an adult guardian.

This is the newest innovation in new-age circus entertainment brought to you once again by Manuel Rebecchi, the founder and President of Cirque Entertainment.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens