Houston Happens – ‘Race for the Cure’ returns to Houston in-person, Fuel up for Fall with nourishing recipes, Bourbon Blonde’s Fall must-haves, get rid of the ‘COVID-19’ weight with Innovative Lasers of Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Good Tuesday morning! A lot is headed your way on today’s Houston Happens with host Maggie Flecknoe.

Susan G. Komen ‘Race for the Cure’ is retuning to Houston this Saturday and will be in-person. Maggie sits down with the Executive Director and a breast cancer survivor.

Fuel up for race day and Fall with nourishing recipes from Registered Dietitian, and Emmy nominated television host, Annessa Chumbley.

The Bourbon Blonde is back with must-have Fall products.

Did you gain the ‘COVID-19’? Find out how Innovative Lasers of Houston helped one woman return back to work, feeling more confident than ever.

Plus, it’s football season and we want you to score yourself the perfect electric provider. Power Wizard is the true MVP and here to help.

That and more headed your way…

