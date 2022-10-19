HOUSTON (KIAH) – Health, relationships, and baseball, we are covering it all today on Houston Happens.

The Astros are taking on the Yankees in the American League Championship Series for the third time in the last five years. The previous two series worked in the favor of the home team, we will see if that streak continues later on tonight.

Plus, your heart health is very important, especially when you consider the stressfull Astros games you maybe watching. This is why it’s so important to look out for early signs of a heart disease. We spoke with one expert that breaks down PAD.

If you recently moved to a new city you know it can be hard to meet new friends. A Bumble expert joins the show today for tips and tricks on finding your new BFF.

October is breast cancer awareness month and we bring awareness to the disparity in treatment and results for Black women.

All of that and more on today’s episode on Houston Happens.

