Houston Happens – Send us your favorite Father’s Day pics, Weather Wednesday, U.S. World Champion and Olympic kayaker Eric Jackson, Chick-fil-A conveyer belt system

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good Wednesday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has some hot talkers to help get you over the hump this week. From a Chick-fil-A conveyer belt system, to an edible face mask, and Apple Watches calling 9-1-1, she’s got ya covered. Speaking of technology, if you’re looking to up your home internet game, a key player is Verizon. Find out more about its 5G Home Internet experience.

It’s Weather Wednesday and we have a special future forecaster.

Also, U.S. World Champion and Olympic kayaker Eric Jackson joins us to talk about his hearing loss. We’re also talking about how you can boost your child’s self-esteem.

Don’t forget to send us your favorite Father’s Day pics and we’ll share them live on Friday.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

