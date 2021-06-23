Houston Happens – Send us YOUR pet photos, The Travel Mom, Lifestyle Expert Tommy Didario, Power Wizard helps you save

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good Wednesday morning, Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has some of today’s top talkers to get you over the hump. Do you know what the most common misspelled word is across the United States? How about in Texas? It’ll surprise you!

Also, Bumble is giving all of its employees around the world this week off so they can recharge after COVID fatigue. Should more companies do so?

He’s helped so many, now Texas EquuSearch founder, Tim Miller needs our help after a serious health condition put him in the hospital.

The summer is a time to stay connected, and Verizon has some summer steals and deals!

As cruise ships get ready to set sail one again, Emily Kaufman aka The Travel Mom and Lifestyle Expert Tommy Didario have set sail to Greece. Find out how you can too!

And you can have more money to spend on your vacation with the money that Power Wizard will save you on your electric bill!

Also, don’t forget to send us your pup pics as we get ready for Take Your Dog to Work Day, this Friday!

