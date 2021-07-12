Houston Happens – Send your 713 photos, Hope Farms, Create a New Kolache Contest, Olympian Allyson Felix and Athleta team

Good Monday morning! Start your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey. They’re serving up today’s top talkers including Kolache Factory’s 3rd Annual ‘Create a New Kolache Contest’, holiday edition, which starts today. Also, Chipotle has started accepting TikTok video resumes.

Plus, Olympian Allyson Felix and Athleta team up to cover childcare costs for athlete moms. And their father was a famous comedian and wrote for the legendary Richard Pryor. Dwayne and Daryl Mooney talk about the legacy of their father Paul, who died in May, on this Motivational Monday.

Plus, Maggie paid her monthly visit to Hope Farms in Sunnyside to learn how to grow a Three Sisters Garden. And if you’re planning on spending time outdoors, lifestyle expert Courtney Bustillos is sharing some must-have products this summer.

Also, tomorrow we’re celebrating 713 Day! Make sure you email us your favorite Houston photo to news@cw39.com.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

