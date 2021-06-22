Houston Happens – Send YOUR pet photos, gay NFL player, Crime Tip Tuesday, National Dairy Month, travel on a budget

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good Tuesday morning, thanks for watching Houston Happens. Host Maggie Flecknoe is starting us off with today’s top talkers including the first openly gay active NFL player. Plus, check out the ‘revenge necklace’ a woman commissioned after her boyfriend cheated on her with not one, not two, but three other women!

And in today’s Crime Tip Tuesday Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious has a warning about Amazon phone and email scams!

Also, we’re celebrating National Dairy Month with LeRoy Butler, a former American football strong safety who played his entire career with the Green Bay Packers. And ready, set, EAT! Check out Sadler’s Smokehouse® beef brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken and St. Louis Ribs at select retailers this summer.

Looking to travel this summer? We have advice on how you can travel on a budget.

Plus, this Friday is take your dog to work day. We want you to email us you and your cat or dog hard at work.

