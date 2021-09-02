Houston Happens – Ida wreaks havoc on New York City, Cow rescued from tree in Louisiana after Ida, Ballet in hospital lobby, ‘McFurry’ over lack of McDonald’s ice cream, and more

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good Thursday morning. There’s a lot of top talkers headed your way on Houston Happens. Host Maggie Flecknoe is talking with CW39 Houston Chief Meteorologist Adam Kreuger about the historic flooding in New York from Hurricane Ida. Also, you have to see the unusual rescue that happened in Louisiana after Ida. Plus, a hospital employee has gone viral after dancing in the lobby. Having trouble getting an ice cream at McDonald’s? You’re not alone! The Federal Trade Commission is investigating why the machines are always broken! Plus, one customer has created an outage tracker map! We’re “lovin’ it!”

If you’re not loving your weight, Innovative Lasers of Houston is here to help with a laser treatment you’re sure to love! Plus, wipe away wrinkles in just 10 minutes thanks to Plexaderm.

It’s going to be hot this Labor Day Weekend. But we’re making sure your electric bill stays down with the help of Power Wizard.

And we’re live at Minute Maid Park. Find out how you can score free tickets to the Astros by donating to Hurricane Ida Louisiana Relief Efforts.